DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:DSL)

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.80. 326,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,048. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.44. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a 52 week low of $10.35 and a 52 week high of $19.98.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Company Profile
