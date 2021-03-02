Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0316 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

OIA traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,478. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.58. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $8.30.

Get Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust alerts:

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.