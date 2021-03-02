Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) updated its FY 2021
After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.78-1.88 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.46-1.49 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.46 billion.
Shares of NASDAQ STRL traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.19. The company had a trading volume of 283,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,110. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Sterling Construction has a twelve month low of $6.72 and a twelve month high of $24.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.43.
