Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.78-1.88 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.46-1.49 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.46 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ STRL traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.19. The company had a trading volume of 283,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,110. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Sterling Construction has a twelve month low of $6.72 and a twelve month high of $24.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.43.

Sterling Construction Company Profile

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, a construction company, engages in the heavy civil construction, specialty services, and residential construction activities primarily in the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. The company undertakes various heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads, as well as commercial construction customers.

