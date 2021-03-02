Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Issues Earnings Results

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPTX traded down $4.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.93. The stock had a trading volume of 248,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,606. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $141.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.05. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.54 and a beta of 1.23.

In related news, CEO Athena Countouriotis sold 25,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.68, for a total value of $3,559,360.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,457,282.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mohammad Hirmand sold 1,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $150,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,785 shares of company stock valued at $12,674,834 over the last three months. 23.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $130.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Turning Point Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.88.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

