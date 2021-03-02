Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) Announces Earnings Results

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 17.43% and a negative net margin of 6.40%.

Shares of WIFI traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.20. 2,936,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 904,590. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.11. Boingo Wireless has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $15.92. The company has a market cap of $632.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.49 and a beta of 1.08.

WIFI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Boingo Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.86.

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. It offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

