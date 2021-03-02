BOX (NYSE:BOX) Issues Q1 2022 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX) issued an update on its first quarter 2022

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.16-0.17 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $200-201 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $199.09 million.BOX also updated its FY 2022

After-Hours guidance to 0.76-0.81 EPS.

BOX stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.20. 177,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,828,667. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -42.38 and a beta of 1.34. BOX has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.86.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.27 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 124.79% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. BOX’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BOX will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BOX shares. KeyCorp started coverage on BOX in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered BOX from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Oppenheimer started coverage on BOX in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on BOX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.43.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $823,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,120,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,499,147.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $961,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,668,566 shares in the company, valued at $51,289,838.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

