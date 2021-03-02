Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Receives $111.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $109.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

In other Datadog news, major shareholder Ventures Vi (Jersey) Lp Index sold 35,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.51, for a total transaction of $3,521,166.83. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 321,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total transaction of $29,695,704.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 485,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,794,649.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,926,671 shares of company stock worth $195,389,437. 26.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,373,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Datadog by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Datadog by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 500,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,231,000 after buying an additional 68,718 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Datadog by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Datadog by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 88,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,759,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. 45.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG traded down $4.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $93.49. 181,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,426,063. Datadog has a 12-month low of $28.88 and a 12-month high of $119.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.43. The firm has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,175.27 and a beta of 1.15.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $177.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.30 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

