Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $44.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) to report sales of $44.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Boqii’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $43.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $44.50 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boqii will report full-year sales of $147.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $145.36 million to $150.43 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $198.16 million, with estimates ranging from $197.13 million to $199.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Boqii.

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Boqii in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Boqii in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Boqii in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Boqii in the fourth quarter valued at about $262,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Boqii in the third quarter valued at about $393,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Boqii in the fourth quarter valued at about $648,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BQ traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.22. The stock had a trading volume of 363,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,546. Boqii has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $12.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.94.

Boqii Company Profile

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, cages, toys, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.

