Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $43.87 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) to report sales of $43.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Alphatec’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $43.82 million to $43.90 million. Alphatec posted sales of $32.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alphatec will report full year sales of $145.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $144.73 million to $145.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $186.01 million, with estimates ranging from $178.03 million to $201.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Alphatec.

ATEC has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Alphatec from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Alphatec from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey G. Black sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total value of $407,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 627,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,220,095.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director James L. L Tullis sold 3,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $64,174.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 150,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,488,981.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 28.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATEC. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,875,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Alphatec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,677,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its stake in Alphatec by 181.0% in the 4th quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,688,869 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $24,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,868 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Alphatec by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,921,808 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alphatec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,408,000. 31.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATEC stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.81. 22,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,686. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 1.53. Alphatec has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to meet the surgeon's needs and to maximize patient outcomes; LLICO access system, a minimally invasive posterior thoracolumbar access system; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a comprehensive thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

