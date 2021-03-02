SingularityNET Achieves Market Cap of $168.52 Million (AGI)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded up 33.1% against the U.S. dollar. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $168.52 million and $2.64 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000409 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00058655 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $385.35 or 0.00809087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007716 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00028692 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00061191 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00029918 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00045404 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET (AGI) is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 865,082,595 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io

SingularityNET Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.