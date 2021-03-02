Gemini Group Global Corp. (OTCMKTS:GMNI) Short Interest Up 571.4% in February

Gemini Group Global Corp. (OTCMKTS:GMNI) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 183,300 shares, an increase of 571.4% from the January 28th total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,149,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GMNI stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Tuesday. 2,495,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,082,938. Gemini Group Global has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.00.

About Gemini Group Global

Gemini Group Global Corp. manufactures and distributes electronic cigarettes, e-liquid, and mods. Its products include prohibition juice, wildcat juice, moonshine juice, city gin, cat daddy, and white lightning juice. The company has the strategic alliance with Royal Vapour. The company was formerly known as Hull Energy, Inc and changed its name to Gemini Group Global Corporation in September 2013.

