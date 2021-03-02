Gemini Group Global Corp. (OTCMKTS:GMNI) Short Interest Up 571.4% in February

Gemini Group Global Corp. (OTCMKTS:GMNI) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 183,300 shares, an increase of 571.4% from the January 28th total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,149,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
GMNI stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Tuesday. 2,495,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,082,938. Gemini Group Global has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.00.
About Gemini Group Global
