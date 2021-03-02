On Track Innovations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) Short Interest Update

On Track Innovations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, an increase of 547.6% from the January 28th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 180,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

On Track Innovations stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.35. The stock had a trading volume of 67,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,211. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.34. On Track Innovations has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.11.

On Track Innovations Company Profile

On Track Innovations Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets cashless payment solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Retail and Mass Transit Ticketing; and Petroleum. The company offers OTI UNO, a single interface and contactless reader that supports various card associations' applications, as well as wallets, such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay; OTI TRIO, a near-field communication and contactless reader, which offers three-in-one cashless payment card options comprising magnetic stripe (swipe), contact (chip), and contactless (tap); and OTI Interno, an original equipment manufacturer reader module with integrated antenna used for integration into mass transit validators and terminals.

