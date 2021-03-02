Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Archrock, Inc. is a provider of natural gas contract compression services as well as supplier of aftermarket services of compression equipment. The company operates in the oil and gas producing regions primarily in the United States. Archrock, Inc., formerly known as Exterran Holdings, Inc., is based in Houston, United States. “

Separately, Capital One Financial cut shares of Archrock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

Shares of Archrock stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.42. 852,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,610. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.84 and a beta of 2.72. Archrock has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Archrock had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. As a group, analysts expect that Archrock will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Archrock during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archrock by 84.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,972 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,491 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Archrock during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Archrock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Archrock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc operates as a midstream energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company offers natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also provides various aftermarket services, such as parts and components; and operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment.

