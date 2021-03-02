Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Novanta had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVT traded down $5.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $130.39. The stock had a trading volume of 5,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,602. Novanta has a 1 year low of $66.44 and a 1 year high of $146.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.43 and its 200-day moving average is $118.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.18 and a beta of 1.09.

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Novanta in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Novanta presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.67.

In related news, insider Brian S. Young sold 6,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total value of $811,616.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,680.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

