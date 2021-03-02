CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The oil and gas company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 19.19%.

CrossAmerica Partners stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.85. 82,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,770. CrossAmerica Partners has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $19.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $675.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. CrossAmerica Partners’s payout ratio is currently 411.76%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CAPL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CrossAmerica Partners from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of CrossAmerica Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CrossAmerica Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

About CrossAmerica Partners

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

