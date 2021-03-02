Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Issues Earnings Results

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) released its earnings results on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 150.85% and a negative net margin of 295.57%.

NASDAQ:PGEN traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.59. The stock had a trading volume of 59,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,348. Precigen has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $11.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.93.

Get Precigen alerts:

In related news, CFO Rick L. Sterling sold 9,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $67,795.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 330,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,378,253.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Donald P. Lehr sold 12,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $87,768.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 273,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,204.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,850 shares of company stock valued at $580,696 over the last quarter. 50.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Precigen stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 660,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.39% of Precigen as of its most recent SEC filing. 66.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Precigen from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Precigen from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Precigen in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Precigen in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.54.

About Precigen

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

Read More: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.