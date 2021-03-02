Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Buy” Rating for ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY)

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ASMIY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ASM International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. ASM International has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get ASM International alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ASMIY remained flat at $$275.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 36 shares, compared to its average volume of 541. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.39 and a beta of 1.40. ASM International has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $302.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $269.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.64.

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. The company operates through two segments, Front-end and Back-end. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.

Read More: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for ASM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.