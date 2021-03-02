Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Price Target Cut to $245.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) had its price target dropped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 80.17% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cargojet from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Scotiabank raised Cargojet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial started coverage on Cargojet in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Cargojet from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.67.

Cargojet stock traded down $23.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.99. 880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323. Cargojet has a fifty-two week low of $59.15 and a fifty-two week high of $186.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.11.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 15 cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

