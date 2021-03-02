V-ID Price Tops $0.99 on Major Exchanges (VIDT)

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. During the last seven days, V-ID has traded up 65.5% against the dollar. V-ID has a market cap of $45.71 million and approximately $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last day. One V-ID coin can currently be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00058752 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $387.38 or 0.00809784 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007820 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00028803 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00061094 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00029649 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00045275 BTC.

V-ID Coin Profile

VIDT is a coin. It launched on August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 57,563,931 coins and its circulating supply is 46,317,527 coins. V-ID’s official website is about.v-id.org . The official message board for V-ID is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling V-ID

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade V-ID should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase V-ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

