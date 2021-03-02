Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.25.
HXL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of Hexcel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Hexcel from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.
In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $499,826.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,614.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NYSE HXL traded down $1.24 on Thursday, reaching $55.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,714. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.13. Hexcel has a 52 week low of $24.54 and a 52 week high of $70.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.
Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $295.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.47 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Hexcel
Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.
