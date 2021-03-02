$131.13 Million in Sales Expected for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) will post $131.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Cloudflare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $130.23 million to $135.10 million. Cloudflare reported sales of $91.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cloudflare will report full-year sales of $593.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $590.75 million to $608.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $783.49 million, with estimates ranging from $745.00 million to $851.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cloudflare.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $125.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.22 million.

NET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.88.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $3,821,485.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total transaction of $4,072,781.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 759,322 shares of company stock valued at $61,459,082. Insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NET. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 29.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NET traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,515,565. Cloudflare has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $95.77. The company has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a PE ratio of -193.92 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a current ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.53.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

