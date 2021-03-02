Nestree Price Up 3.5% This Week (EGG)

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. In the last seven days, Nestree has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. Nestree has a total market cap of $7.73 million and approximately $304,970.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nestree coin can currently be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Nestree

EGG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 1,492,530,850 coins. Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree . The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nestree is a specialized platform in building and managing community messaging groups with creative rewarding systems. “

Buying and Selling Nestree

