KBC Group NV Acquires 92,869 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,032,971 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,869 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 1.0% of KBC Group NV’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.05% of Visa worth $225,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 432.0% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $215.38. 63,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,318,162. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $205.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.49 billion, a PE ratio of 44.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $220.53.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. Visa’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on V shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.64.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at $68,398,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,398 shares of company stock valued at $16,011,623 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

