Aveo Capital Partners LLC Sells 2,508 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,508 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 1.4% of Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its position in shares of Chevron by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 3,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Sowa Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in Chevron by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 11,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its position in Chevron by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 7,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $102.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 473,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,547,471. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.28. The company has a market capitalization of $191.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.62, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $104.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Tudor Pickering cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $108.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Cowen upped their price objective on Chevron from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.62.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

