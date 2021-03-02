Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.78.

PEP stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.03. The company had a trading volume of 95,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,023,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.71. The company has a market capitalization of $180.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

