Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II (NASDAQ:DGNS) Short Interest Update

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II (NASDAQ:DGNS) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a growth of 535.3% from the January 28th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 188,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,625,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,142,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $971,000. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,450,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000.

Get Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II alerts:

DGNS stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.24. 6,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,939. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $14.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.59.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Beta Corp. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

Recommended Story: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.