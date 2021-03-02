Short Interest in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) Decreases By 75.0%

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the January 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of EFAS traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.45. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,941. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.16. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $9.32 and a 1-year high of $15.85.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 32,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 4.94% of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

