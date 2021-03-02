FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Announces Earnings Results

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.35), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.82 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 191.78% and a negative return on equity of 48.19%. The company’s revenue was up 712.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS.

Shares of FibroGen stock traded down $12.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.92. 338,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,615. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.05 and its 200 day moving average is $43.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 1.59. FibroGen has a 1 year low of $22.65 and a 1 year high of $57.21.

In other news, insider K Peony Yu sold 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $139,393.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 192,292 shares in the company, valued at $8,001,270.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $314,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,048,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,418 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,479. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of FibroGen in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of FibroGen from $91.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FibroGen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.88.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

