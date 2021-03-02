Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ AZYO traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,554. Aziyo Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.56.

AZYO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Aziyo Biologics in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Aziyo Biologics in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aziyo Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Aziyo Biologics in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Aziyo Biologics in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Aziyo Biologics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.20.

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo, a biological envelope that remodels into vascularized tissue for the long-term pocket protection of certain cardiac and neurostimulator implantable electronic devices; and ProxiCor, Tyke, and VasCure, which are a portfolio of extracellular matrices that retain the natural composition of collagen, growth factors, and proteins for use in vascular and cardiac repair, and pericardial closure.

