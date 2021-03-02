NEST Protocol (NEST) Price Reaches $0.0358 on Top Exchanges

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 2nd. Over the last week, NEST Protocol has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. One NEST Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0358 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NEST Protocol has a market capitalization of $62.53 million and approximately $8.66 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.78 or 0.00489234 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.05 or 0.00073664 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000902 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.60 or 0.00076922 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.70 or 0.00079240 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00055448 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $229.07 or 0.00481436 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000458 BTC.

NEST Protocol Token Profile

NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,982,920,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,748,764,436 tokens. The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org . The official message board for NEST Protocol is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs

NEST Protocol Token Trading

