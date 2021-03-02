Joint Ventures (JOINT) Price Reaches $0.0014

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. In the last week, Joint Ventures has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar. Joint Ventures has a total market cap of $31,609.88 and approximately $6,193.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Joint Ventures coin can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00058744 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $382.48 or 0.00803836 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00007759 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00028785 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00061017 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00029621 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00045211 BTC.

Joint Ventures Profile

JOINT is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Joint Ventures’ official website is jointventures.io . The official message board for Joint Ventures is medium.com/jointventures

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

Joint Ventures Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joint Ventures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joint Ventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

