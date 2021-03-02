T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $140.96.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total transaction of $4,866,800.00. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total transaction of $1,351,296.00. Insiders have sold a total of 60,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,538,896 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,012,719,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 7,690,801 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $879,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490,401 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 143.7% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,220,992 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $368,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,418 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,498,547 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $514,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,690 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,730,280 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,828,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,809 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $122.42. 203,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,707,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. T-Mobile US has a 12 month low of $63.50 and a 12 month high of $135.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.40. The company has a market cap of $152.14 billion, a PE ratio of 40.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.