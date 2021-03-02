Brokerages Set Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Price Target at $34.00

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NSSC shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

NASDAQ:NSSC traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,014. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.26 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.72. Napco Security Technologies has a 1 year low of $13.33 and a 1 year high of $33.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 5.53.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Napco Security Technologies news, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 5,834 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $190,188.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Soloway sold 2,233,071 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total transaction of $55,156,853.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,999,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,794,862.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 853,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,380,000 after buying an additional 15,750 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 496.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 810,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,247,000 after buying an additional 674,354 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 561,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,729,000 after buying an additional 54,155 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 536,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,057,000 after buying an additional 66,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 480,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,586,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 48.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

