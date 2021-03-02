Boston Private Wealth LLC Sells 2,419 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 470,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,419 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $17,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Financial Services bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.38.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.72. 627,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,504,664. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.47 and a 200-day moving average of $36.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 52.88%.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

