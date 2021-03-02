Hourglass Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Hourglass Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,743 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,799,617 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $105,727,000 after purchasing an additional 81,721 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 24,152 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Verizon Communications by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,890,040 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $228,540,000 after purchasing an additional 617,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 141.8% during the fourth quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 14,748 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,721,219. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.57. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The company has a market capitalization of $229.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

VZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.84.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

Read More: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.