BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock Position Cut by Papp L Roy & Associates

Papp L Roy & Associates lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,683 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up 3.8% of Papp L Roy & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in BlackRock were worth $33,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,698,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,998,176,000 after purchasing an additional 31,741 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,819,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,755,598,000 after purchasing an additional 611,071 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,388,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,723,239,000 after purchasing an additional 72,109 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,953,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,101,108,000 after purchasing an additional 47,227 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 804,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $453,359,000 after purchasing an additional 77,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK stock traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $721.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,481. The company has a 50 day moving average of $723.73 and a 200 day moving average of $659.52. The stock has a market cap of $110.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.98 and a 12-month high of $788.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 42.93%.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 27,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $728.77, for a total transaction of $19,968,298.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.12, for a total transaction of $1,452,526.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,418 shares of company stock valued at $29,492,515. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $709.08.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

