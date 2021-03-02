Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Releases Earnings Results

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 46.99% and a negative net margin of 403.77%.

ARVN stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.95. The company had a trading volume of 23,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,279. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.24. Arvinas has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $92.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -29.84 and a beta of 2.14.

Get Arvinas alerts:

In other Arvinas news, CEO John G. Houston sold 44,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total value of $3,466,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 860,000 shares in the company, valued at $67,759,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Liam Ratcliffe acquired 142,857 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,959 shares of company stock valued at $8,305,863. 10.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Arvinas from $58.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Arvinas from $78.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Arvinas from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Arvinas from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Arvinas from $65.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.50.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company's lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.