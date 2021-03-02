Minco Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MGHCF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Minco Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MGHCF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.1% from the January 28th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 136,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MGHCF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.06. 57,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,700. The company has a quick ratio of 141.62, a current ratio of 141.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average is $0.06. Minco Capital has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.09.

Get Minco Capital alerts:

Minco Capital Company Profile

Minco Capital Corp. operates as an investment company. It invests in public and private companies and assets. The company was formerly known as Minco Gold Corporation and changed its name to Minco Capital Corp. in February 2019. Minco Capital Corp. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Minco Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minco Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.