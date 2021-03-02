Minco Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MGHCF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Minco Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MGHCF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.1% from the January 28th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 136,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
MGHCF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.06. 57,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,700. The company has a quick ratio of 141.62, a current ratio of 141.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average is $0.06. Minco Capital has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.09.
Minco Capital Company Profile
