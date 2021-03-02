Service Team Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVTE) Short Interest Update

Service Team Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVTE) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 148,800 shares, a drop of 97.5% from the January 28th total of 5,884,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 959,234,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS SVTE remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 490,454,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,214,250. Service Team has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.
Service Team Company Profile
