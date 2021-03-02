Service Team Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVTE) Short Interest Update

Service Team Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVTE) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 148,800 shares, a drop of 97.5% from the January 28th total of 5,884,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 959,234,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS SVTE remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 490,454,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,214,250. Service Team has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.

Service Team Company Profile

Service Team Inc manufactures, maintains, and repairs truck bodies in the United States. It manufactures truck bodies that are attached to a truck chassis; and other products used by the trucking industry. The vans are available for hauling dry freight or refrigerated freight. It serves auto dealers and users of trucks, such as dairies, food distributors, and local delivery.

