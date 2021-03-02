Virtual Medical International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEBR) Short Interest Down 97.8% in February

Virtual Medical International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEBR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 97.8% from the January 28th total of 45,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,691,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

QEBR stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,028,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,013,709. Virtual Medical International has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $1.25.

Virtual Medical International Company Profile

Virtual Medical International, Inc engages in business of medical education via internet. It offers web based programs to educate patients on the risks and benefits of medical treatments in an easy to understand, yet comprehensible fashion. The company was founded on July 19, 2007 and is headquartered in LAs Vegas, NV.

