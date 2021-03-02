Virtual Medical International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEBR) Short Interest Down 97.8% in February

Virtual Medical International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEBR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 97.8% from the January 28th total of 45,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,691,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
QEBR stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,028,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,013,709. Virtual Medical International has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $1.25.
Virtual Medical International Company Profile
