Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Short Interest Update

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 956,300 shares, an increase of 633.9% from the January 28th total of 130,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 889,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAX. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 184.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,505,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272,195 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 170.7% in the 4th quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 2,998,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,836 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,141,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,301,802 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after acquiring an additional 476,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:FAX traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,558. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $4.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.32.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%.

About Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

