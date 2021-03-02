PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPJE) Short Interest Down 98.4% in February

PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPJE) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 98.4% from the January 28th total of 394,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 182,034,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

PPJ Healthcare Enterprises stock remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday. 111,465,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,174,469. PPJ Healthcare Enterprises has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01.

About PPJ Healthcare Enterprises

PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides automated healthcare reimbursement cycle, online health information digital-systems, and practice information management digital-system software to health care providers and general businesses worldwide. The company offers the Automated Biller, a medical billing system that allows physicians to bill their medical insurance claims at the point of service without data entry, coding, or billing personnel.

