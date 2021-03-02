Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the January 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ortho Regenerative Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Get Ortho Regenerative Technologies alerts:

Shares of Ortho Regenerative Technologies stock remained flat at $$0.50 during trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.58. Ortho Regenerative Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.78.

Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc, an orthopaedic and sports medicine biologics company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutic tissue repair devices to enhance the success rate of sports medicine surgeries in Canada. The company develops Ortho-R, a formulation for rotator cuff repair; and Ortho-M, a biopolymer for bioactive meniscus repair.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ortho Regenerative Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ortho Regenerative Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.