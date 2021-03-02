Analysts Expect Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Will Post Earnings of $2.80 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.80 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Mohawk Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.75 and the highest is $3.00. Mohawk Industries posted earnings of $1.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will report full-year earnings of $11.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.80 to $12.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $13.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.91 to $14.87. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mohawk Industries.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.66. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.70%.

MHK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Truist upped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $157.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.00.

Shares of NYSE:MHK traded up $1.76 on Tuesday, hitting $181.52. 19,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,324. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.42 and its 200 day moving average is $124.73. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. Mohawk Industries has a 1-year low of $56.62 and a 1-year high of $183.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.16.

In other news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total transaction of $905,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,440,415. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $160,120.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,712,900.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 210.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

