$1.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) to announce earnings of $1.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Illumina’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.29 and the lowest is $1.22. Illumina reported earnings of $1.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Illumina will report full year earnings of $5.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $8.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Illumina.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%.

ILMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $351.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. OTR Global raised shares of Illumina to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $380.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Illumina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $364.60.

In other Illumina news, SVP Mostafa Ronaghi sold 5,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.58, for a total transaction of $1,692,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,393,995.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,241,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,925 shares of company stock worth $8,700,188. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 103.1% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 21.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 66,363 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $20,512,000 after buying an additional 11,943 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 33.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 201 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 6.8% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,403 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 16.3% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,897 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ILMN traded down $5.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $441.24. The stock had a trading volume of 40,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,656. Illumina has a fifty-two week low of $196.78 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $433.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $357.87. The firm has a market cap of $64.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

