SushiSwap Market Capitalization Achieves $2.21 Billion (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One SushiSwap token can currently be purchased for approximately $17.34 or 0.00036237 BTC on exchanges. SushiSwap has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion and $1.76 billion worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded 32.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SushiSwap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00058752 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $387.38 or 0.00809784 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007820 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00028803 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00061094 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00029649 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00045275 BTC.

SushiSwap Profile

SushiSwap (CRYPTO:SUSHI) is a token. It launched on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 202,107,683 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 tokens. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap . SushiSwap’s official website is sushiswap.org

SushiSwap Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SUSHIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for SushiSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SushiSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.