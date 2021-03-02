Aveo Capital Partners LLC Cuts Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 97.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,635 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $254,000. BOKF NA raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 137,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,042,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 10,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 293,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,655,000 after purchasing an additional 13,629 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $390.33. 323,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,171,066. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $385.03 and a 200 day moving average of $360.42. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $395.65.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.