Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Has $855,000 Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 8,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,094,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,219,000 after purchasing an additional 9,192 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 42,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAT traded down $4.13 on Tuesday, reaching $215.63. The company had a trading volume of 84,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,353,457. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.50 and a fifty-two week high of $226.67. The stock has a market cap of $117.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $197.72 and its 200 day moving average is $171.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Several research firms recently commented on CAT. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.40.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $802,886.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,886.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 10,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,985,442 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

