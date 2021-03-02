Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERRFY)

Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERRFY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. AlphaValue downgraded Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS ERRFY traded up $11.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.75. The stock had a trading volume of 134 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,156. Eurofins Scientific has a one year low of $3.03 and a one year high of $21.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.44.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. It offers testing and laboratory services for agroscience, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Benelux, France, Germany, North America, Nordic Region, UK and Ireland, and Other.

