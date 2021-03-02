Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Receives Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays downgraded Johnson Matthey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Johnson Matthey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Friday, November 20th. AlphaValue downgraded Johnson Matthey to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Matthey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

JMPLY stock traded up $1.37 on Tuesday, reaching $88.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.58. Johnson Matthey has a 12-month low of $39.70 and a 12-month high of $91.12.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

